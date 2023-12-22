John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.22

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.22 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 10609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

