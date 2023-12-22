Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.80

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.80 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 141.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 269623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.20 ($1.77).
Several analysts have issued reports on JSG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
