Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.80

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.80 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 141.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 269623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.20 ($1.77).

Several analysts have issued reports on JSG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £602.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,805.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.57.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

