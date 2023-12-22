Jonathan Skelly Sells 9,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AZEK Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AZEK opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 10.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

