JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.69

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.69 and last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 7344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.48.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBMC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

