JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.42. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Anywhere Real Estate

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, Director Enrique Silva bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,216 shares in the company, valued at $608,210.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 201,824 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.