JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.88

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 244429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

