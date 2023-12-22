Julie A. Scott Sells 10,000 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,149,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,674,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 43.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 180,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,700,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 56.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,870,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 674,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 654,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 107,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

