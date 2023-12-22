K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

