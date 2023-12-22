Kaspa (KAS) One Day Volume Hits $38.06 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $38.06 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,019,162,507 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,015,992,543.08474. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11309289 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $33,030,228.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

