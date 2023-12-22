Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $154.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

