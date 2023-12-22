Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) SVP Tammy L. Browning Sells 18,834 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 110.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 453,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KELYA. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

