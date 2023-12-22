Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KDP. Citigroup cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

