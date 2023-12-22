Key Bridge Compliance LLC Invests $202,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $263,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 48,408 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIX opened at $206.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $211.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

