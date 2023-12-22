Key Bridge Compliance LLC Invests $312,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $147.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

