Key Bridge Compliance LLC Invests $615,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $157.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

