Key Bridge Compliance LLC Invests $810,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

