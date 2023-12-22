Key Bridge Compliance LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

