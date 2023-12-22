Key Bridge Compliance LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.3% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $464.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

