Key Bridge Compliance LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,000. TJX Companies accounts for 2.9% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

