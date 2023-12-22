Key Bridge Compliance LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.