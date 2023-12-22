Key Bridge Compliance LLC Purchases Shares of 17,731 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

