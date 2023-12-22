Key Bridge Compliance LLC Purchases Shares of 4,172 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.90 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.