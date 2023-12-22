Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VXF opened at $163.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $164.93.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

