Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes $238,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $123.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

