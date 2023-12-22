Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $276.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

