Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.1% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.