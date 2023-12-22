Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) EVP Sells $146,814.90 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of KRC opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after acquiring an additional 583,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,235,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,501,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
