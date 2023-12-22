Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider Heidi Rena Roth Sells 5,081 Shares

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heidi Rena Roth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of Kilroy Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,892,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,820 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $35,572,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 837,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.