Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Cut by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,486 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

