Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 8.2%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 288,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 571,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.