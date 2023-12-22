Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,750 Shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF makes up about 3.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4,317.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTR opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.27.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

