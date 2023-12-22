Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

