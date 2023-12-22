Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EFA opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

