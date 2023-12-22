Landmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSDA opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $261.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

