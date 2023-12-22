Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,378 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,928 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

