Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

