Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $366,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $59.42.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

