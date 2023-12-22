Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

