Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

