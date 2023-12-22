Larry E. Romrell Sells 21,478 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $59.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $69.48.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

