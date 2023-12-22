Larry E. Romrell Sells 21,478 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $35.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,183,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.