Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 35,785 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $8.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVRO shares. Barclays started coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Lavoro Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

