Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $158.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $147.91 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $88.42 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.25. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

