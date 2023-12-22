LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

LianBio Stock Performance

Shares of LianBio stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. LianBio has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.11.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that LianBio will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LianBio by 1,695.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

