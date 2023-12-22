Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cormark increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:LSPD opened at C$26.39 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$26.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$276,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,811 shares of company stock valued at $577,286. Insiders own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.