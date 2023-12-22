Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 136.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.4%.

Limoneira Trading Up 1.3 %

LMNR stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $345.04 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 777,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Limoneira by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 179,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 177,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

