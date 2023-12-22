Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 394,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 516,157 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Liquidia Trading Up 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liquidia by 861.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 1,297,509 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Liquidia by 105.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Liquidia by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 357,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Liquidia by 468.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 336,794 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

