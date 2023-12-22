LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. LL Flooring has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.03.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
