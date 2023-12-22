LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. LL Flooring has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.03.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 3.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 284,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 12.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 257,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

