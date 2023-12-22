Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $224.56. 120,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,717. The stock has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average is $213.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

