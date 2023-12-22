Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.84. The stock had a trading volume of 278,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,208. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

